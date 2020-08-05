Let Yourself Go

Let Yourself Go

Jazz

1910

1.

Let Yourself Go (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
2.

They Can't Take That Away From Me (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
3.

I Won't Dance (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
4.

Isn't This A Lovely Day? (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
5.

They All Laughed (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
6.

He Loves And She Loves (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
7.

Shall We Dance? (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
8.

One For My Baby (And One More For The Road) (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
9.

's Wonderful (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
10.

A Fine Romance (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
11.

I Guess I'll Have To Change My Plan (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
12.

I'm Putting All My Eggs In One Basket (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
13.

By Myself (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30

13 chansons

55 min

© Candid Productions