Lewis Boogie

Lewis Boogie

Rock

2017

1.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

It Won't Happen with Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Fools Like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

The Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

End of the Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Bonnie B (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

When I Get Paid (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Hang up My Rock & Roll Shoes (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

The Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

I'll Make It All up to You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Old Black Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Break-Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

What'd I Say? (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

Lovin' up a Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

Down the Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
29.

Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
30.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
31.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
32.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
33.

John Henry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
34.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
35.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

35 chansons

1 h 26 min

© All Time Records