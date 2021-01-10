Lewis Boogie
Rock
2017
1.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
It Won't Happen with Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
The Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
End of the Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Bonnie B (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
When I Get Paid (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Hang up My Rock & Roll Shoes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
The Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
I'll Make It All up to You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Old Black Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Break-Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
What'd I Say? (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
26.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
27.
Lovin' up a Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
28.
Down the Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
29.
Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
30.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
31.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
32.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
33.
John Henry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
34.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
35.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30