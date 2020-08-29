Life Goes On
Folk
2020
1.
Ballad Of A Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Home Of The Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Guess Things Happen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
I Walk The Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Life Goes On (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Luther Played The Boogie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Next In Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Country Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Train Of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Hey Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Blue Train (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30