Life Of A Ghost

Musique électronique

2007

1.

Stuck in a Hard Place (Extrait)

2.

Enemy (Extrait)

3.

Eyes on Fire (Extrait)

4.

Distant Dreams (Voices) (Extrait)

5.

Little by Little (Extrait)

6.

Stained (Extrait)

7.

Ghost (Extrait)

8.

Talk to Me (Extrait)

9.

Empty Wall (Extrait)

10.

Hero Across the Sky (Extrait)

11.

Watch You Sleeping (Extrait)

12.

Equlibrium (Extrait)

12 chansons

52 min

© Parlophone Denmark