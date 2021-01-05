Light Eternal – The Choral Music of Morten Lauridsen
Musique classique
2018
1.
1. Introitus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
2.
2. In te, domine, speravi (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
3.
3. O nata lux (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
4.
4. Veni, sancte spiritus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
5.
5. Agnus Dei - Lux Aeterna (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
6.
1. En une seule fleur (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
7.
5. Dirait-on (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
8.
1. Ov'è, lass', il bel viso? (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
9.
6. Se per havervi, oimé (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
10.
Lauridsen: Prayer (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
11.
Lauridsen: Ya Eres Mia (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
12.
1. Sa nuit d’été (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
13.
2. Soneto de la Noche (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
14.
3. Sure on this Shining Night (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
15.
4. Epilogue: Voici le soir (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
16.
Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
17.
Lauridsen: Where Have the Actors Gone (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30