Lights of Yaiza

Lights of Yaiza

Jazz

2013

1.

Lights of Yaiza (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Silent Circus (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Arrival in Arrecife (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Journey to the Sun (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Flight to Singapour (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

City At Dark (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Calima Attack (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Sun Over Belize (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Ibiza Calling (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Moon Over Talamanca (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Sunrise in Tagomago (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Road to St. Miguel (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Secret Place (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Blue Flame Records