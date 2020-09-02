Listen With Mother to Nursery Rhymes & Fairy Stories

Listen With Mother to Nursery Rhymes & Fairy Stories

Musique pour enfants

2007

1.

The Three Billy Goats Gruff (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

The Three Little Pigs (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

The Big Pancake (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Chicken Licken (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

The Big Turnip (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Sing A Song Of Sixpence (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

A Frog He Would A Wooing Go (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Ring A Ring A Roses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Pat-A-Cake Bakers Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Little Boy Blue (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Curly Locks (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Georgie Porgie (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Bobby Shafto (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Mary Had A Little Lamb (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Little Tommy Tittlemouse (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Jack and Jill (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

There Was A Crooked Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Ding Dong Bell (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Ride A Cock-Horse (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Polly Put The Kettle On (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Aiken Drum (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Little Bo-Peep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Three Blind Mice (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 02 min

© CRS Records