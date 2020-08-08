Brahms : Variations on a Theme by Paganini, Sonata No.3

Brahms : Variations on a Theme by Paganini, Sonata No.3

Ballade No. 2 in B Minor, S. 171: Allegro moderato

Ballade No. 2 in B Minor, S. 171: Allegro moderato (Extrait) Nelson Goerner

Liszt: 12 études d'exécution transcendante - Piano Sonata in B Minor, S. 178 - Ballade No. 2 in B Minor, S. 171 - Bagatelle sans tonalité, S. 216a - Isoldes Liebestod, S. 447 - Mephisto Walzer No. 1, S. 514