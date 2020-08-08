Liszt: 12 études d'exécution transcendante - Piano Sonata in B Minor, S. 178 - Ballade No. 2 in B Minor, S. 171 - Bagatelle sans tonalité, S. 216a - Isoldes Liebestod, S. 447 - Mephisto Walzer No. 1, S. 514
Musique classique
2018
Disque 1
1.
12 études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139: I. Preludio. Presto (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
2.
12 études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139: II. Molto vivace (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
3.
12 études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139: III. Paysage. Poco adagio (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
4.
12 études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139: IV. Mazeppa. Allegro (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
5.
12 études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139: V. Feux follets. Allegretto (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
6.
12 études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139: VI. Vision. Lento (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
7.
12 études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139: VII. Eroica. Allegro (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
8.
12 études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139: VIII. Wilde Jagd. Presto furioso (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
9.
12 études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139: IX. Ricordanza. Andantino (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
10.
12 études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139: X. Allegro agitato molto (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
11.
12 études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139: XI. Harmonies du soir. Andantino (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
12.
12 études d'exécution transcendante, S. 139: XII. Chasse-neige. Andante con moto (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Piano Sonata in B Minor, S. 178: I. Lento assai (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
2.
Piano Sonata in B Minor, S. 178: II. Andante sostenuto (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
3.
Piano Sonata in B Minor, S. 178: III. Allegro energico (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
4.
Ballade No. 2 in B Minor, S. 171: Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
5.
Bagatelle sans tonalité, S. 216a: Allegro mosso (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
6.
Isoldes Liebestod, S. 447: Sehr langsam (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30
7.
Mephisto Walzer No. 1, S. 514: Allegro vivace. Quasi presto (Extrait)
Nelson Goerner
0:30