Liszt & The Black Hills

Musique classique

2013

1.

Vallée d'Obermann (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
2.

Five Songs of the Wind: I Glücklich und schwer (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
3.

Five Songs of the Wind: II Adagio (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
4.

Five Songs of the Wind: III Love Song to an Unamed Person (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
5.

Five Songs of the Wind: IV Réminiscences (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
6.

Five Songs of the Wind: V Song of the Ocean (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
7.

Zwei Zeitstücke: I Landscapes (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
8.

Zwei Zeitstücke: II Celtic Song (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
9.

Recueillement (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
10.

Sternenlied (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
11.

Reprise - Where I come from, Where I go (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 13 min

© Galileo Music Communication

Albums

