Litsten With Mother to Babies Lullabies
Musique pour enfants
2003
1.
Wee Willie Winkie (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Mary Mary Quite Contrary (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Lavender's Blue (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Hush Little Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Little Baby Sweetly Sleep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
The North Wind Doth Blow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Manx Lullaby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Little Bo-Peep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Golden Slumbers (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
The Owl and the Pussycat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Hush a Bye Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Brahms' Lullaby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Mary Had a Little Lamb (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Au clair de la lune (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Mr Moon (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
I Had a Little Nut Tree (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Little Boy Blue (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Highland Lullaby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
The Clock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Charlie (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
What Are Little Boys Made Of? (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Pease Pudding Hot (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Goodnight Children (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Go to Sleep My Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30