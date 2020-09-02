Litsten With Mother to Babies Lullabies

Musique pour enfants

2003

1.

Wee Willie Winkie (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Mary Mary Quite Contrary (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Lavender's Blue (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Hush Little Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Little Baby Sweetly Sleep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

The North Wind Doth Blow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Manx Lullaby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Little Bo-Peep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Golden Slumbers (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

The Owl and the Pussycat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Hush a Bye Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Brahms' Lullaby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Mary Had a Little Lamb (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Au clair de la lune (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Mr Moon (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

I Had a Little Nut Tree (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Little Boy Blue (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Highland Lullaby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

The Clock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Charlie (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

What Are Little Boys Made Of? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Pease Pudding Hot (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Goodnight Children (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Go to Sleep My Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

26 chansons

50 min

© CRS Records