Live, 1967
Pop
1983
1.
Last Train to Clarksville (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
2.
You Just May Be the One (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
3.
The Girl I Knew Somewhere (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
4.
I Wanna Be Free (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
5.
Sunny Girlfriend (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
6.
Your Auntie Grizelda (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
7.
Forget That Girl (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
8.
Sweet Young Thing (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
9.
Mary, Mary (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
10.
Cripple Creek (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
11.
You Can't Judge a Book by the Cover (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
12.
Gonna Build a Mountain (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
13.
I Got a Woman (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
14.
I'm a Believer (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
15.
Randy Scouse Git (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30
16.
(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone (Extrait)
The Monkees
0:30