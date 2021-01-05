20th Century Masters: The Best Of Joan Armatrading - The Millennium Collection

20th Century Masters: The Best Of Joan Armatrading - The Millennium Collection

Into The Blues

Into The Blues

To The Limit

To The Limit

Me Myself I

Me Myself I (Extrait) Joan Armatrading

Let's Talk About Us

Let's Talk About Us (Extrait) Joan Armatrading

The Weakness In Me

The Weakness In Me (Extrait) Joan Armatrading

All The Way From America

All The Way From America (Extrait) Joan Armatrading

Down To Zero

Down To Zero (Extrait) Joan Armatrading

Live: All The Way From America