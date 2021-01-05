Live At Bush Hall 2007

Live At Bush Hall 2007

Blues

2014

1.

If The Devil Made Whiskey (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
2.

Thirty Days (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
3.

Trouble At Home (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
4.

Hard Times (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
5.

Eyesight To The Blind (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
6.

I Had A Dream (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
7.

Too Tired (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
8.

Gary's Blues 1 (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
9.

Don't Believe A Word (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
10.

Still Got The Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
11.

Walking By Myself (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
12.

The Blues Is Alright (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
13.

Sundown (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Eagle Rock - Eagle Records