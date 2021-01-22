Live at Rockpalast (Live, 1986 Essen)

Live at Rockpalast (Live, 1986 Essen)

Rock

2018

1.

Wonderland (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
2.

Fields of Fire (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
3.

Where the Rose Is Sown (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
4.

Rain Dance (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
5.

Remembrance Day (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
6.

Just a Shadow (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
7.

Steeltown (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
8.

Look Away (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
9.

Chance (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
10.

The Teacher (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
11.

In a Big Country (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
12.

Inwards (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
13.

Harvest Home (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
14.

The Storm (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
15.

Lost Patrol (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
16.

Tracks of My Tears (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 19 min

© M. i. G. - music