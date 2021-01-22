Live at Rockpalast (Live, 1986 Essen)
Rock
2018
1.
Wonderland (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
2.
Fields of Fire (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
3.
Where the Rose Is Sown (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
4.
Rain Dance (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
5.
Remembrance Day (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
6.
Just a Shadow (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
7.
Steeltown (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
8.
Look Away (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
9.
Chance (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
10.
The Teacher (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
11.
In a Big Country (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
12.
Inwards (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
13.
Harvest Home (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
14.
The Storm (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
15.
Lost Patrol (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
16.
Tracks of My Tears (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30