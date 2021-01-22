Live at Rockpalast (Live, 1991 Bonn)

Rock

2018

1.

We're Not in Kansas (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
2.

King of Emotion (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
3.

Look Away (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
4.

Republican Party Reptile (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
5.

Beautiful People (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
6.

Winter Sky (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
7.

Thirteen Valleys (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
8.

Wonderland (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
9.

Ships (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
10.

In a Big Country (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
11.

Leap of Faith (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
12.

Chance (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
13.

Peace (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
14.

Fields of Fire (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
15.

Mannish Boy (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
16.

Keep on Rockin'in a Free World (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 38 min

© M. i. G. - music