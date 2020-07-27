Live at The Bassline Johannesburg

Rock

2001

1.

Alive (Extrait)

Black

0:30
2.

You're a Big Girl Now (Extrait)

Black

0:30
3.

Everything Is Coming Up Roses (Extrait)

Black

0:30
4.

Feel Like Change (Extrait)

Black

0:30
5.

Too Many Times (Extrait)

Black

0:30
6.

Leaving Song (Extrait)

Black

0:30
7.

Better Letting Go (Extrait)

Black

0:30
8.

Don't Take the Silence Too Hard (Extrait)

Black

0:30
9.

Wonderful Life (Extrait)

Black

0:30
10.

I Can Laugh About It Now (Extrait)

Black

0:30
11.

Sweetest Smile (Extrait)

Black

0:30
12.

Fly Up to the Moon (Extrait)

Black

0:30

12 chansons

54 min

© Nero Schwarz Limited

