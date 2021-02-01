Live at the Bowl '68

Rock

2012

1.

Show Start / Intro (Extrait)

0:18
2.

When the Music's Over (Extrait)

0:30
3.

Alabama Song (Whiskey Bar) (Extrait)

0:30
4.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

0:30
5.

Five to One (Extrait)

0:30
6.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

0:30
7.

The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat) (Extrait)

0:30
8.

Hello, I Love You (Extrait)

0:30
9.

Moonlight Drive (Extrait)

0:30
10.

Horse Latitudes (Extrait)

0:30
11.

A Little Game (Extrait)

0:30
12.

The Hill Dwellers (Extrait)

0:30
13.

Spanish Caravan (Extrait)

0:30
14.

Hey, What Would You Guys Like to Hear? (Extrait)

0:30
15.

Wake Up! (Extrait)

0:30
16.

Light My Fire (Extrait)

0:30
17.

Light My Fire (Segue) (Extrait)

0:30
18.

The Unknown Soldier (Extrait)

0:30
19.

The End (Segue) (Extrait)

0:30
20.

The End (Extrait)

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 11 min

© Rhino - Elektra