Live At The International, Las Vegas

Country

1970

1.

She Even Woke Me Up To Say Goodbye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Jambalaya (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

She Still Comes Around (To Love What's Left Of Me) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Drinkin' Champagne (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

San Antonio Rose (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Once More With Feeling (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

When You Wore A Tulip And I Wore A Big Red Rose (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Take These Chains From My Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

The Ballad Of Forty Dollars (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Flip, Flop and Fly (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

10 chansons

29 min

© Mercury Nashville