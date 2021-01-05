Live At The International, Las Vegas
Country
1970
1.
She Even Woke Me Up To Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Jambalaya (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
She Still Comes Around (To Love What's Left Of Me) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Drinkin' Champagne (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
San Antonio Rose (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Once More With Feeling (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
When You Wore A Tulip And I Wore A Big Red Rose (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Take These Chains From My Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
The Ballad Of Forty Dollars (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Flip, Flop and Fly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30