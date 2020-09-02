Live at the Manchester Apollo (30 September 1980)

Rock

2010

1.

Armed & Ready (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
2.

Cry for the Nation (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
3.

Victim of Illusion (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
4.

Natural Thing (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
5.

Feels Like a Good Thing (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
6.

Into the Arena (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
7.

Looking out from Nowhere (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
8.

Rock Bottom (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
9.

Tales of Mystery (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
10.

Lost Horizons (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
11.

Shoot Shoot (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
12.

Doctor Doctor (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
13.

Lights Out (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Chrysalis Records