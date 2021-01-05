Live At The Paradiso Amsterdam
Rock
2008
1.
Simple Creed (Extrait)
Live
0:30
2.
All Over You (Extrait)
Live
0:30
3.
The River (Extrait)
Live
0:30
4.
The Dolphin's Cry (Extrait)
Live
0:30
5.
I Walk The Line (Extrait)
Live
0:30
6.
Selling The Drama (Extrait)
Live
0:30
7.
Lightning Crashes (Extrait)
Live
0:30
8.
Turn My Head (Extrait)
Live
0:30
9.
I Alone (Extrait)
Live
0:30
10.
Heaven (Extrait)
Live
0:30
11.
Lakini's Juice (Extrait)
Live
0:30
12.
Overcome (Extrait)
Live
0:30
13.
Operation Spirit (Extrait)
Live
0:30
14.
Dance With You (Extrait)
Live
0:30
15.
Forever (Extrait)
Live
0:30
16.
Purifier (Extrait)
Live
0:30