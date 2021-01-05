Live At The Paradiso Amsterdam

Rock

2008

1.

Simple Creed (Extrait)

Live

0:30
2.

All Over You (Extrait)

Live

0:30
3.

The River (Extrait)

Live

0:30
4.

The Dolphin's Cry (Extrait)

Live

0:30
5.

I Walk The Line (Extrait)

Live

0:30
6.

Selling The Drama (Extrait)

Live

0:30
7.

Lightning Crashes (Extrait)

Live

0:30
8.

Turn My Head (Extrait)

Live

0:30
9.

I Alone (Extrait)

Live

0:30
10.

Heaven (Extrait)

Live

0:30
11.

Lakini's Juice (Extrait)

Live

0:30
12.

Overcome (Extrait)

Live

0:30
13.

Operation Spirit (Extrait)

Live

0:30
14.

Dance With You (Extrait)

Live

0:30
15.

Forever (Extrait)

Live

0:30
16.

Purifier (Extrait)

Live

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Vanguard Records

