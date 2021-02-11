Live At The Roxy - The Complete Concert

Live At The Roxy - The Complete Concert

Musique du monde

2003

Disque 1

1.

Introduction (Bob Marley & The Wailers/Live At The Roxy) (Extrait)

Bob Marley & The Wailers

0:30
2.

Trenchtown Rock (Extrait)

Bob Marley & The Wailers

0:30
3.

Burnin' And Lootin' (Extrait)

Bob Marley & The Wailers

0:30
4.

Them Belly Full (But We Hungry) (Extrait)

Bob Marley & The Wailers

0:30
5.

Rebel Music (3 O'Clock Road Block) (Extrait)

Bob Marley & The Wailers

0:30
6.

I Shot The Sheriff (Extrait)

Bob Marley & The Wailers

0:30
7.

Want More (Extrait)

Bob Marley & The Wailers

0:30
8.

No Woman No Cry (Extrait)

Bob Marley & The Wailers

0:30
9.

Lively Up Yourself (Extrait)

Bob Marley & The Wailers

0:30
10.

Roots, Rock, Reggae (Extrait)

Bob Marley & The Wailers

0:30
11.

Rat Race (Extrait)

Bob Marley & The Wailers

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Positive Vibration (Extrait)

Bob Marley & The Wailers

0:30
2.

Get Up, Stand Up / No More Trouble / War (Extrait)

Bob Marley & The Wailers

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 26 min

© Tuff Gong