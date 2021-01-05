Live At The Royal Albert Hall

Blues

2011

1.

Show Some Emotion (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
2.

Something's Gotta Blow (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
3.

All The Way From America (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
4.

Two Tears (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
5.

Cry (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
6.

Promises (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
7.

Into The Blues (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
8.

A Woman In Love (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
9.

Love Love Love (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
10.

Love And Affection (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
11.

Tall In The Saddle (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
12.

My Baby's Gone (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
13.

This Charming Life (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
14.

The Weakness In Me (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
15.

Best Dress On (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
16.

You Rope You Tie Me (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
17.

Heading Back To New York City (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
18.

Call Me Names (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
19.

Me, Myself, I (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
20.

Drop The Pilot (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
21.

Willow (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 51 min

© Savoy