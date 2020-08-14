Live at the Whisky
Rock
2014
1.
Introduction (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
2.
"Howlin' at the moon" from Magnum Opus (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
3.
Paradox (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
4.
Point of know return (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
5.
Song for America (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
6.
The wall (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
7.
Hold on (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
8.
Dust in the wind (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
9.
Miracles out of nowhere (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
10.
Mysteries and Mayhem (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
11.
Portrait (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
12.
Carry on wayward son (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
13.
Down the road (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
14.
Journey from Mariabron (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30