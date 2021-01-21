Live from Alexandra Palace, London, UK

Live from Alexandra Palace, London, UK

Rock

2019

1.

A Reason to Fight (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
2.

Inside the Fire (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
3.

No More (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
4.

Ten Ten Thousand Fists (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
5.

The Game (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30

5 chansons

25 min

© Reprise