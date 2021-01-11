Live From Austin, TX
Country
2007
1.
Ring of Fire (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Folsom Prison Blues (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
I Walk the Line (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
The Wall (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Long Black Veil (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Big River (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
I'll Go Somewhere and Sing My Songs Again (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Let Him Roll (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Ballad of Barbara (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Sam Stone (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
(Ghost) Riders in the Sky (Live) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Where Did We Go Right? (feat. June Carter Cash) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
I Walk the Line (Outro) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30