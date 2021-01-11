Live From Austin, TX

Country

2007

1.

Ring of Fire (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Folsom Prison Blues (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

I Walk the Line (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

The Wall (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Long Black Veil (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Big River (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

I'll Go Somewhere and Sing My Songs Again (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Let Him Roll (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Ballad of Barbara (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Sam Stone (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

(Ghost) Riders in the Sky (Live) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Where Did We Go Right? (feat. June Carter Cash) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

I Walk the Line (Outro) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

14 chansons

50 min

© New West Records