Live From Austin, TX
Rock
2007
1.
Keep My Motor Runnin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Sweet Little 16 (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
39 and Holding (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Think About It Darlin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Rock & Roll over [Teenage Queen] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Boogie Woogie Country Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
C C Rider (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Chantilly Lace (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
In the Garden (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
No Headstone on My Grave (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Whole Lot of Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30