Live From Austin, TX

Rock

2007

1.

Keep My Motor Runnin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Sweet Little 16 (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

39 and Holding (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Think About It Darlin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Rock & Roll over [Teenage Queen] (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Boogie Woogie Country Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

C C Rider (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Chantilly Lace (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

In the Garden (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

No Headstone on My Grave (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Whole Lot of Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

15 chansons

52 min

© New West Records