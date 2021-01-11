Live From Austin, TX
Soul
2007
1.
Keep My Motor Runnin' (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
You Win Again (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Sweet Little 16 (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
39 and Holding (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Think About It Darlin' (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Rock & Roll Over (Teenage Queen) [Live] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Boogie Woogie Country Man (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
C.C. Rider (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Chantilly Lace (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
I'll Find It Where I Can (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
In the Garden (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
No Headstone on My Grave (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
What'd I Say (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Great Balls of Fire (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30