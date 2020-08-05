Live in Armenia

Live in Armenia

Rock

2011

1.

Wake The Sleeper (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Overload (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Tears Of The World (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

Stealin’ (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

Book Of Lies (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

Gypsy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

Look At Yourself (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

What Kind Of God (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

Angels Walk With You (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Shadow (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

July Morning (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

Easy Livin’ (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
13.

Sunrise (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
14.

Sympathy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
15.

Lady In Black (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 35 min

© Frontiers Records