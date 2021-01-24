Live in Beijing (Live in Beijing 2000)
Pop
2016
1.
Lay Back in the Arms of Someone (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
2.
Nan Le Wan (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
3.
Wild Angels (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
4.
Ain't It Funny How It Works (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
5.
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
6.
Goodbye Yesterday's Heartache (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
7.
Don't Play Your Rock'n'roll to Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
8.
Oh Carol (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
9.
Living Next Door to Alice (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
10.
Needles and Pins (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
11.
Have You Ever Seen the Rain (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30