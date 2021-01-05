Live In Boston 1982: The Complete Concert
Blues
2020
1.
House Of Blue Lights (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
2.
Kids From Philly (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
3.
Who Do You Love? (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
4.
I’m Wanted (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
5.
Cocaine Blues (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
6.
One Way Ticket (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
7.
One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
8.
As The Years Go Passing By (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
9.
Spoken Introduction: The Dance Floor (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
10.
It Wasn’t Me (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
11.
Bottom Of The Sea (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
12.
Night Time (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
13.
New Boogie Chillun’ (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
14.
I’ll Change My Style (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
15.
Miss Luann (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
16.
Madison Blues (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
17.
The Sky Is Crying (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
18.
Can’t Stop Lovin’ (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
19.
Spoken Introduction: Audience Participation (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
20.
Same Thing (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
21.
Bad To The Bone (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
22.
Move It On Over (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
23.
Wild Weekend (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
24.
Nobody But Me (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
25.
No Particular Place To Go (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
26.
Ride On Josephine (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30
27.
Reelin’ And Rockin’ (Extrait)
George Thorogood And The Destroyers
0:30