Live in Concert (feat. Oleta Adams)
Rock
2018
1.
I Believe (feat. Oleta Adams) (Extrait)
Tears For Fears
0:30
2.
Head over Heels (Extrait)
Tears For Fears
0:30
3.
Woman in Chains (Extrait)
Tears For Fears
0:30
4.
Year of the Knife (Extrait)
Tears For Fears
0:30
5.
Advice for the Young at Heart (Extrait)
Tears For Fears
0:30
6.
Sowing the Seeds of Love (Extrait)
Tears For Fears
0:30
7.
Bad Man's Song (Extrait)
Tears For Fears
0:30
8.
Famous Last Words (Extrait)
Tears For Fears
0:30
9.
When the Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)
Tears For Fears
0:30
10.
I've Got to Sing My Song (Extrait)
Tears For Fears
0:30
11.
Shout (Extrait)
Tears For Fears
0:30
12.
Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Extrait)
Tears For Fears
0:30