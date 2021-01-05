Live In Europe (Bonus Edition)
Melody Gardot
Jazz
2019
1.
Mira
(Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
2.
Wayfaring Stranger
(Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
3.
You Don't Know What Love Is
(Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
4.
Same To You
(Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
4 chansons
23 min
© Decca (UMO)
Slide 1 of 17
Live In Europe (Bonus Edition)