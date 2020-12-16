Live in Greece: From Constantinople to California
Musique classique
2017
1.
Standing by the Cross (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
2.
Sticheron, "Already the pen" (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
3.
Polyeleos (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
4.
Kontakion for St. Thomas Aquinas (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
5.
Ad Dominum cum tribularer (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
6.
Polyphonic Chants for the Divine Liturgy (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
7.
Apolytikion of the Holy Cross (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
8.
Kyrie eleison (Fortyfold) (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
9.
Communion Verse for Saturdays (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
10.
Kontakion of the Dead (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
11.
O Joyful Light (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
12.
Introit of Pentecost (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
13.
Communion Verse of Pentecost (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
14.
Communion for Sundays, "Praise the Lord" (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
15.
First Ode of the Canon (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
16.
Exaposteilaria (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
17.
Radiant Cloud (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30