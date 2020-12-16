Live in Greece: From Constantinople to California

Live in Greece: From Constantinople to California

Musique classique

2017

1.

Standing by the Cross (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
2.

Sticheron, "Already the pen" (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
3.

Polyeleos (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
4.

Kontakion for St. Thomas Aquinas (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
5.

Ad Dominum cum tribularer (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
6.

Polyphonic Chants for the Divine Liturgy (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
7.

Apolytikion of the Holy Cross (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
8.

Kyrie eleison (Fortyfold) (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
9.

Communion Verse for Saturdays (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
10.

Kontakion of the Dead (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
11.

O Joyful Light (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
12.

Introit of Pentecost (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
13.

Communion Verse of Pentecost (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
14.

Communion for Sundays, "Praise the Lord" (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
15.

First Ode of the Canon (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
16.

Exaposteilaria (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
17.

Radiant Cloud (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 07 min

© Cappella Romana