Live in Kawasaki, Japan 2010

Rock

2014

1.

Wake the Sleeper (Live) (Extrait)

2.

Overload (Live) (Extrait)

3.

Bird of Prey (Live) (Extrait)

4.

Stealin' (Live) (Extrait)

5.

Love in Silence (Live) (Extrait)

6.

The Wizard (Live) (Extrait)

7.

Traveller in Time (Live) (Extrait)

8.

Easy Livin' (Live) (Extrait)

9.

Poets Justice (Live) (Extrait)

10.

Circle of Hands (Live) (Extrait)

11.

Rainbow Demon (Live) (Extrait)

12.

All My Life (Live) (Extrait)

13.

Paradise / The Spell (Live) (Extrait)

14.

Rain (Live) (Extrait)

15.

Free 'n' Easy (Live) (Extrait)

16.

Gypsy (Live) (Extrait)

17.

Look at Yourself (Live) (Extrait)

18.

Angels Walk with You (Live) (Extrait)

18 chansons

1 h 29 min

© Uriah Heep