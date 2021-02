The Greatest Songs Of The Seventies

The Greatest Songs Of The Seventies

The Greatest Songs Of The Seventies

The Greatest Songs Of The Seventies

My Dream Duets

My Dream Duets

Even Now

Even Now

Here Comes the Night

Here Comes the Night

The Essential Barry Manilow

The Essential Barry Manilow

Slide 1 of 20

Old Friends / Forever and a Day

Old Friends / Forever and a Day (Extrait) Barry Manilow

One Voice / It's a Miracle (Tag)

One Voice / It's a Miracle (Tag) (Extrait) Barry Manilow

I Write the Songs

I Write the Songs (Extrait) Barry Manilow

Copacabana (At the Copa)

Copacabana (At the Copa) (Extrait) Barry Manilow

Talk to Me

Talk to Me (Extrait) Barry Manilow

Best Seat In the House

Best Seat In the House (Extrait) Barry Manilow

Bring On Tomorrow

Bring On Tomorrow (Extrait) Barry Manilow

New York City Rhythm

New York City Rhythm (Extrait) Barry Manilow

Even Now

Even Now (Extrait) Barry Manilow

Can't Smile without You

Can't Smile without You (Extrait) Barry Manilow

Riders to the Stars

Riders to the Stars (Extrait) Barry Manilow

Live In London (With The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra)