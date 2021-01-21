Live in New York

Live in New York

Rock

2012

Disque 1

1.

Start of Show (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Ship of Fools (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Tuning (2) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Peace Frog (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Blue Sunday (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Love Hides (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Five to One (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
12.

Tuning / Breather (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
13.

Who Do You Love (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
14.

Little Red Rooster (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
15.

Money (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
16.

Tuning (3) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
17.

Light My Fire (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
18.

More, More, More (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
19.

Soul Kitchen (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
20.

End of Show (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Start of Show 2 (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Jim "How Ya Doing?" (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Ship of Fools (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Crawling King Snake (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

Five to One (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Pretty Neat, Pretty Good (Extrait)

The Doors

0:11
11.

Build Me a Woman (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
12.

Tuning / Breather [Live at the Felt Forum, New York City, January 17, 1970, Second Show] (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
13.

Who Do You Love (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
14.

Tuning / Breather (2) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
15.

Wild Child (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
16.

Cheering / Tuning (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
17.

When the Music's Over (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Tuning / Breather (3) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Light My Fire (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Hey Mr. Light Man! (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Soul Kitchen (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Jim's Fish Joke (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

The End (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

End of Show (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 4

1.

Start of Show 3 (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Ship of Fools (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Tuning / Breather (2) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Universal Mind (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Five to One (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Tuning / Breather (4) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
12.

Moonlight Drive (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
13.

Who Do You Love (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
14.

Calling out for Songs (Extrait)

The Doors

0:26
15.

Money (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
16.

Tuning / Breather (5) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
17.

Light My Fire (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
18.

More, More, More (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
19.

When the Music's Over (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
20.

Good Night - End of Show (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 5

1.

Tuning (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Peace Frog (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Five to One (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

We Have a Special Treat (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

Celebration of the Lizard (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

Alright Let's Boogie (Extrait)

The Doors

0:06
10.

Build Me a Woman (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

When the Music's Over (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
12.

More, More, More (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 6

1.

Soul Kitchen (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

For Fear of Getting Too Patriotic (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Petition the Lord with Prayer (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Light My Fire (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Only When the Moon Comes Out (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Close to You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

The Encore Begins (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

Rock Me (with John Sebastian) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

What to Do Next? (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Going to N.Y. Blues (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Tuning / Breather (3) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
12.

Maggie M'Gill (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
13.

Tuning / Breather (4) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:29
14.

Gloria / End of Show (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

90 chansons

6 h 40 min

© Rhino - Elektra