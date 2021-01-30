Live in No Shoes Nation
Country
2017
Disque 1
1.
Flora-Bama (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
2.
Summertime (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
3.
Big Star (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
4.
Boston (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
5.
When I See This Bar (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
6.
No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
7.
Anything but Mine (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
8.
Down the Road (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
9.
Guitars and Tiki Bars (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
10.
Hemingway's Whiskey (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
11.
Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
12.
I'm Alive (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
13.
Save It for a Rainy Day (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
14.
Pirate Flag (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Somewhere with You (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
2.
I Go Back (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
3.
One Step Up (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
4.
American Kids (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
5.
You and Tequila (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
6.
Young (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
7.
There Goes My Life (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
8.
Out Last Night (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
9.
Dust on the Bottle (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
10.
Coastal (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
11.
The Boys of Fall (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
12.
Noise (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
13.
Old Blue Chair (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
14.
Medley: The Joker / Three Little Birds (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
15.
Happy on the Hey Now (A Song for Kristi) (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30