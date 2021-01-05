Live In Paris

Live In Paris

Jazz

2002

1.

I Love Being Here With You (Extrait)

Diana Krall

0:30
2.

Let's Fall In Love (Extrait)

Diana Krall

0:30
3.

Deed I Do (Extrait)

Diana Krall

0:30
4.

The Look Of Love (Extrait)

Diana Krall

0:30
5.

East Of The Sun (West Of The Moon) (Extrait)

Diana Krall

0:30
6.

I've Got You Under My Skin (Extrait)

Diana Krall

0:30
7.

Devil May Care (Extrait)

Diana Krall

0:30
8.

Maybe You'll Be There (Extrait)

Diana Krall

0:30
9.

'S Wonderful (Extrait)

Diana Krall

0:30
10.

Fly Me To The Moon (Extrait)

Diana Krall

0:30
11.

A Case Of You (Extrait)

Diana Krall

0:30
12.

Just The Way You Are (Extrait)

Diana Krall

0:30

12 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Impulse!