Live in Paris - Johnny Hallyday
Musique Francophone
2013
1.
Elle est terrible (Live 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
L'idole des jeunes (Live Oct 31, 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
C'est une fille comme toi (Live 1962)) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
Dans un jardin d'amour (Live 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
Pas cette chanson (Live 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
Nous quand on s'embrasse (Live 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
Retiens la nuit (Live 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
Présentation musiciens (Live 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Hey Baby (Live 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
Tout bas tout bas (Live 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
11.
I Got a Woman (Live 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
12.
Je cherche une fille (Live 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
13.
24.000 baisers (Live 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
14.
Laissez nous twister (Live 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
15.
L'idole des jeunes (Live Dec 13, 1962) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30