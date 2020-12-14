Live in Paris - Johnny Hallyday

Live in Paris - Johnny Hallyday

Musique Francophone

2013

1.

Elle est terrible (Live 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

L'idole des jeunes (Live Oct 31, 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

C'est une fille comme toi (Live 1962)) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

Dans un jardin d'amour (Live 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

Pas cette chanson (Live 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Nous quand on s'embrasse (Live 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Retiens la nuit (Live 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

Présentation musiciens (Live 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Hey Baby (Live 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

Tout bas tout bas (Live 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
11.

I Got a Woman (Live 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
12.

Je cherche une fille (Live 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
13.

24.000 baisers (Live 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
14.

Laissez nous twister (Live 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
15.

L'idole des jeunes (Live Dec 13, 1962) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

15 chansons

39 min

© Body & Soul