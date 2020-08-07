Live in South Africa
Rock
2013
1.
Something Is Making Me Blue (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
2.
Lay Back (In the Arms of Someone New) [Live] (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
3.
Tomorrow (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
4.
It's Your Life/ Take Good Care of My Baby/ Mexican Girl/ For a Few Dollars More (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
5.
Wild Angels (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
6.
If You Think You Know How to Love Me (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
7.
Changing All the Time (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
8.
Home Is Anywhere You Are (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
9.
Baby It's You (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
10.
The Night Stood Still (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
11.
Don't Give Me That (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
12.
Don't Play Your Rock and Roll to Me (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
13.
Meet You at Midnight (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
14.
Oh Carol (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
15.
Needles and Pins (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
16.
Have You Ever Seen the Rain? (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
17.
Living Next Door to Alice (Live) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30