Live
Country
1994
1.
Tryin' Like the Devil (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
2.
Woman Trouble (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
3.
Whiskey on the Side (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
4.
Dixie Blue (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
5.
W.Lee O'Daniel and the Light Crust Doughboys (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
6.
Not Even When It'S Over (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
7.
Nothin' Like Love (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
8.
Find Somebody and Love Them (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
9.
Survivors (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
10.
Bluesman (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
11.
I Can't Surrender (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
12.
We Keep Tryin' (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
13.
Are You Gonna Make Us Outlaws Again (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
14.
Give My Love To Marie (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
15.
Alabama Summertime (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
16.
Take Me To The Country (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
17.
Take a Whiff on Me (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30