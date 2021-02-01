Loaded: The Best of Blake Shelton

Country

2010

1.

Austin (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

Ol' Red (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

The Baby (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

Playboys of the Southwestern World (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

Some Beach (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

Goodbye Time (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

Nobody but Me (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

Don't Make Me (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

The More I Drink (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

Home (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
11.

She Wouldn't Be Gone (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
12.

Hillbilly Bone (feat. Trace Adkins) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
13.

Kiss My Country Ass (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
14.

All About Tonight (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
15.

Who Are You When I'm Not Looking (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

15 chansons

55 min

© Reprise