Locke: The Tempest; Music for His Majesty's Sackbutts & Cornetts / Purcell: Abdelazer
Musique classique
1993
1. Introduction...Masque of the Three Devils (Extrait)
2. Arise, arise! Ye Subterranean Winds (Extrait)
3. Come unto these yellow sands (Extrait)
4. Lilk...Dry those eyes (Extrait)
5. Rustick Air (Extrait)
6. Where the bee sucks (Extrait)
Locke: Music for His Majesty's Sackbuts and Cornetts (Extrait)
Overture (Extrait)
Rondeau - Air - Air - Minuet (Extrait)
Air - Jig - Hornpipe - Air (Extrait)
Lucinda Is Bewitching Fair (Extrait)
