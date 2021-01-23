Long Play

Jazz

2015

1.

Children of the Night (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
2.

Three Blind Mice (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

Up Jumped Spring, Pt. 2 (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

When Lights Are Low (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

Plexis (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

Up Jumped Spring, Pt. 1 (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
7.

Blue Moon (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
8.

That Old Feeling (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30

8 chansons

54 min

© playersparty remastered