Look What You've Done
Pop
1994
1.
Love Goes Higher (Extrait)
Dance With A Stranger
0:30
2.
Our Moment In Time (Extrait)
Dance With A Stranger
0:30
3.
Cruel World (Extrait)
Dance With A Stranger
0:30
4.
Right Across The Mountains (Extrait)
Dance With A Stranger
0:30
5.
Stuck In The Middle With You (Extrait)
Dance With A Stranger
0:30
6.
Only Love (Extrait)
Dance With A Stranger
0:30
7.
Television Today (Extrait)
Dance With A Stranger
0:30
8.
Change (Extrait)
Dance With A Stranger
0:30
9.
Under This Sun (Extrait)
Dance With A Stranger
0:30
10.
Bulldog (Extrait)
Dance With A Stranger
0:30
11.
Where The Wind Blows (Extrait)
Dance With A Stranger
0:30
12.
Look What You've Done (Extrait)
Dance With A Stranger
0:30