Los 20 Mejores Babies Go, Vol. 5
Musique pour enfants
2015
1.
The Long and Winding Road (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
2.
One (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
3.
Thriller (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
4.
Cryin' (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
5.
Bed of Roses (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
6.
Somebody (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
7.
Politik (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
8.
Could You Be Love (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
9.
Too Much Love Will Kill You (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
10.
Corazón Delator (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
11.
Strawberry Fields Forever (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
12.
Sweetest Thing (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
13.
Billie Jean (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
14.
Walking in My Shoes (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
15.
The Scientist (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
16.
Across the Universe (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
17.
Stay (Faraway, So Close!) (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
18.
We Are the World (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
19.
With a Little Help from My Friends (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
20.
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30