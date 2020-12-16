Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia

Pop

2019

1.

Final Teleutaion Antiphon Before the Entrance (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
2.

Psalm 140 with Refrain (Kekragarion) (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
3.

Small Litany and Old Kalophonic Antiphon (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
4.

Choral Stichologia (Palaion) (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
5.

Ode 4 of the Canon of the Precious Cross (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
6.

Troparion “Lord, Save Your People” (Syllabic Melody) (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
7.

Troparion “Lord, Save Your People” (Asmatikon Melody) (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
8.

Lifted Up on the Cross (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
9.

Sticheron for the Adoration of the Cross (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
10.

Troparion Instead of the Trisagion “Your Cross We Worship” (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
11.

Prokeimenon (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
12.

Asmatikon Cherubic Hymn (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30

12 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Cappella Romana