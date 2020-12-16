Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia (Medieval Byzantine Chant)
Pop
2019
1.
Final (Teleutaion) Antiphon before the Entrance [Ps. 98:9], Mode Plagal 2 (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
2.
Psalm 140 with Refrain (Kekragarion) (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
3.
Small litany and Old Kalophonic Antiphon, Mode Plagal 4 (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
4.
Choral stichologia (Selected verses of Ps. 109–112, “Palaion”) (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
5.
Ode 4 of the Canon of the Precious Cross (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
6.
Troparion: “Lord, save your people” Syllabic melody (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
7.
Troparion: “Lord, save your people” Asmatikon melody (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
8.
Kontakion: “Lifted Up on the Cross,” short melody, Mode 4 (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
9.
Sticheron, for the Adoration of the Cross by Emperor Leo VI “the Wise” (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
10.
Troparion instead of the Trisagion “Your Cross we Worship” (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
11.
Prokeimenon: (Gradual, Ps. 98:9, 1-2), Barys Mode (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
12.
Asmatikon Cherubic Hymn (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
13.
Communion Verse, “the Light of your Countenance,” Mode 4 (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30