Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia (Medieval Byzantine Chant)

2019

1.

Final (Teleutaion) Antiphon before the Entrance [Ps. 98:9], Mode Plagal 2 (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
2.

Psalm 140 with Refrain (Kekragarion) (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
3.

Small litany and Old Kalophonic Antiphon, Mode Plagal 4 (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
4.

Choral stichologia (Selected verses of Ps. 109–112, “Palaion”) (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
5.

Ode 4 of the Canon of the Precious Cross (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
6.

Troparion: “Lord, save your people” Syllabic melody (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
7.

Troparion: “Lord, save your people” Asmatikon melody (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
8.

Kontakion: “Lifted Up on the Cross,” short melody, Mode 4 (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
9.

Sticheron, for the Adoration of the Cross by Emperor Leo VI “the Wise” (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
10.

Troparion instead of the Trisagion “Your Cross we Worship” (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
11.

Prokeimenon: (Gradual, Ps. 98:9, 1-2), Barys Mode (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
12.

Asmatikon Cherubic Hymn (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
13.

Communion Verse, “the Light of your Countenance,” Mode 4 (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 20 min

© Cappella Romana