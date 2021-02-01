Love and the Russian Winter

Love and the Russian Winter

Pop

2015

1.

Spirit of Life (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
2.

Ain't That a Lot of Love (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
3.

Your Eyes (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
4.

The Sky Is a Gypsy (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
5.

Back into the Universe (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
6.

Words for Girlfriends (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
7.

Thank You (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
8.

Man Made the Gun (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
9.

Close to You (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
10.

Come on in My Kitchen (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
11.

More Than a Dream (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
12.

Wave the Old World Goodbye (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30

12 chansons

50 min

© Rhino - Elektra