Love In The Age Of War

Love In The Age Of War

Musique Francophone

2012

1.

Devil Come Round (Extrait)

Men Without Hats

0:30
2.

Head Above Water (Extrait)

Men Without Hats

0:30
3.

Everybody Knows (Extrait)

Men Without Hats

0:30
4.

The Girl With The Silicon Eye (Extrait)

Men Without Hats

0:30
5.

This War (Intro) (Extrait)

Men Without Hats

0:29
6.

This War (Extrait)

Men Without Hats

0:30
7.

Your Beautiful Heart (Extrait)

Men Without Hats

0:30
8.

Live And Learn (Extrait)

Men Without Hats

0:30
9.

Close to the Sun (Extrait)

Men Without Hats

0:30
10.

Love's Epiphany (Extrait)

Men Without Hats

0:30
11.

Love in The Age Of War (Extrait)

Men Without Hats

0:30

11 chansons

42 min

© Productions Big Fat Truck